Second Mass Vaccination Drive Underway at NH Motor Speedway

A second mass vaccination drive is underway Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday announced that the mass vaccination event would be held on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

🏁New Hampshire’s second mass vaccination clinic at the @NHMS is OPEN and off to a strong start! pic.twitter.com/63L1l157TZ — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) March 27, 2021

The event is not open to walk-in appointments. Eligible residents can schedule an appointment by visiting the state's Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface (VINI) website.

The Granite State held its first mass vaccination event at the speedway earlier this month. The first event on the speedway's 1,100 acres was made possible by the delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots to the state.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days. Appointments remain available for eligible individuals to schedule at vaccines.nh.gov or through their VINI account. Residents can also call 211 to schedule an appointment.

The state earlier this week said it hoped to vaccinate 8,000 individuals at the second speedway mass vaccination event.

New Hampshire is in Phase 2A of its vaccine rollout, with teachers, school workers and child care providers being vaccinated through regional public health networks working in partnership with school officials as well as state-run sites.

Residents aged 50 to 64 fall into Phase 2B of the state's vaccination rollout. Registration for that group opened Monday, but appointments didn't begin until March 25.

As of Monday, 22% of the state's population had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with 12% fully vaccinated, officials said.

🚨BREAKING: Starting next Friday, April 2, all Granite Staters over the age of 16 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Check below to see when registration and scheduling opens for your age bracket: pic.twitter.com/FChtmYedeB — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) March 25, 2021

Starting Friday, all residents of New Hampshire over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID vaccine, according to a tweet from Sununu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report