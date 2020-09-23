Local

shooting

Second Victim Dies of Injuries From Charlestown Double Shooting

David Martinez, 28 of Roxbury, has died after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the Charlestown double shooting last week

By Mary Markos

The second victim in a double shooting last week in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood has died from his injuries, according to police.

David Martinez, 28 of Roxbury, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 17. Police found Martinez and Wildeny Tejeda-Mejia, 24 of Lynn, with gunshot wounds in a car near 74 Decatur Street. Tejeda-Mejia was pronounced dead on scene.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said last week that investigators believe the men were targeted.

“This was not a random act of the neighborhood," Gross said.

The investigation is ongoing. The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the homicide detectives unit at (617) 343-4470. People can submit anonymous by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Anyone in need of emotional support or who want talk about distressing events in the community can call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT), which provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Marlboro High School Goes Remote After 7 Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

New Hampshire 8 hours ago

Salem Man Sentenced for Distributing Child Pornography

This article tagged under:

shootingBostonBoston Police DepartmentdeathCharlestown
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us