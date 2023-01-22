Serious Injury Reported in Worcester Crash; Caution Urged on Roads Amid Messy Winter Storm

A winter storm moved into New England Sunday evening, bringing with it snow, rain and a messy mix that will make the region's roadways dangerous to travel on through Monday.

The initial burst of snow was forecast to change to rain and/or sleet by midnight, meaning there will be icing overnight and into the morning -- making for slick travel and slippery walking -- before we all turn back to snow by noon Monday.

Icing overnight & into the morning will make for slick travel & slippery walking. We'll all turn back to snow by noon tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1Nk8viodph — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) January 23, 2023

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory Sunday night, advising travelers to expect a wintery mix of rain and snow that will impact travel -- especially on any untreated roadways -- through Monday night.

MassDOT said travelers should exercise caution, especially in areas of higher elevation, primarily the northern and western parts of Massachusetts and along the New Hampshire border.

MassDOT currently has approximately 400 pieces of equipment deployed in storm operations.

Due to the forecast, Massachusetts State Police imposed a 40 mph speed restriction on Interstate 90 between the New York border and Westfield (at Mile Marker 41).

MVA in Worcester on Rt 290. Eastbound lane partially closed to traffic, only one lane open. Fire Dept on scene. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/4P9ZeJ4nFs — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 23, 2023

In Worcester, serious injury was reported following a crash Sunday night on Interstate 290.

Photos from the scene showed at least two badly-damaged cars.

MassDOT said all eastbound lanes were closed and traffic is being detoured off Exit 21 following the crash involving several vehicles at Mile Marker 21.

In #Worcester I-290 eastbound traffic being detoured off highway at exit 21. All EB lanes closed due to sev vehicle crash w/serious injury — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 23, 2023

Transportation officials did not say how many people may be injured, or the extent of their injuries. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information but has not heard back yet.