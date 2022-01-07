Snowfall Making for Treacherous Roadways On Morning Commute

Commuters will want to be extra cautious on the roads Friday morning as the first sustained snowfall of the season drops over the Boston area.
Many restrictions are in place along roadways throughout Massachusetts, including the closure of the HOV lane on Interstate 93 between Boston and Quincy on Friday.
In the western part of the state, the speed limit has been reduced along the Mass. Pike from Palmer to the New York border.
In Connecticut, numerous crashes have already been reported along highways.