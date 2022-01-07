Local

Massachusetts

Snowfall Making for Treacherous Roadways On Morning Commute

More than half a foot of snow is expected in several areas around Greater Boston

By Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Commuters will want to be extra cautious on the roads Friday morning as the first sustained snowfall of the season drops over the Boston area.

Many restrictions are in place along roadways throughout Massachusetts, including the closure of the HOV lane on Interstate 93 between Boston and Quincy on Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

In the western part of the state, the speed limit has been reduced along the Mass. Pike from Palmer to the New York border.

In Connecticut, numerous crashes have already been reported along highways.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettstrafficsnowfalltraffic delaysmorning commute
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us