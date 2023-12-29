Rhode Island

Stabbing suspect arrested after police chase through Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Four people, including the suspect, were ultimately taken to the hospital after the violence set off a chase that ended in a crash, according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A stabbing suspect led police on a chase through Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on Friday which ended in a crash that sent two other people to the hospital, according to WJAR-TV.

The station reports that the stabbing happened on Park Avenue at the Ocean State Job Lot Parking lot. The male victim was stabbed in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said the suspect fled in his vehicle, ignoring officers' attempts to stop him and setting off a chase through North Smithfield and Woonsocket. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into another one at the intersection of Providence and Ballou streets. The suspect was taken into custody then taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The people in the other car, a woman and her younger sister, were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital to be examined.

Investigators said they recovered the knife believed used in the stabbing.

The suspect has not been publicly identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

