There's a $1 million Powerball winner in Rhode Island

A Powerball ticket that was sold in Rhode Island won one million on Wednesday night!

The winning Powerball numbers were 27-35-41-56-60 and the Powerball was 16. Powerplay was X2.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to an estimated $620 Million the drawing on Saturday night.

There was another million dollar winner in Kentucky, and three $2 million winners in Kentucky, Colorado and Virginia in Wednesday's drawing.