Vt. governor says eclipse excitement will be like ‘peak foliage weekend on steroids'

With under a week to go until the April 8 total solar eclipse, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott gave an update on what to expect of the spectacle, which will be visible from parts of his state.

"Think of this as peak foliage weekend on steroids," Scott said, warning Vermonters to expect a lot of traffic starting on the weekend through Monday's eclipse and possibly into Tuesday.

State officials are expecting an estimated 100,000 people to visit and have been planning for the event for months.

The preparations include extended welcome hours and added restrooms at rest areas, working with cell providers to ensure the network can maintain service, and the full activation of the state emergency operations center on Monday, director of Vermont Emergency Management Eric Forand said.

There will also be extra patrols on roads and on the waters of Lake Champlain, Forand said, adding that they are not recommending boating in any lakes, rivers and streams, which are still extremely cold this time of year.

Officials also warn residents and visitors to be ready for slow traffic and encourage travelers to prepare with a full tank of gas, water and snacks, and to be wary of muddy roads - it is mud season in Vermont.

They also had simple requests of visitors - try to stay on major roads, avoid closed trails, and respect private property as you enjoy a Green Mountain state adventure.

Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham said having Vermont in the path of totality will be a once-in-a-lifetime event at a time when the state traditionally doesn't see a lot of visitors. The economic boost for businesses could be as much as $50 million.

"I hope we can all do our part to make sure that the experience is one they will treasure so they will come back in future," Pelham said.

Scott said while there may be some inconveniences from the influx, the state is excited to welcome visitors.

"I want to remind folks many of our businesses have struggled this year between floods and snow situation, so the increased activity would be good for them," Scott said.