A tractor-trailer jackknifed on an overpass above Interstate 93 in Boston Thursday night.

The truck was left blocking the road, closing the Dorchester Avenue overpass, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

MassDOT asks the public to seek an alternate route in the area.

Jackknifed tractor trailer in #Boston on the I-93-SB Dorchester Ave Overpass. The Dorchester Ave Overpass is currently closed. Seek alternate route in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 15, 2023

Authorities did not say whether anyone was hurt.