Trump Says Vineyard “Will Never Be The Same”

Will Vineyard Yard, the nation's first permitted commercial-scale wind farm, change island life in Massachusetts forever? Former President Donald Trump thinks so.

On the day that the massive wind farm planned off the coast of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket won the federal approval from the Biden administration that it had been been fruitlessly seeking from Trump for years, the former president weighed in with a touch of sarcasm.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Congratulations to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts for the privilege they will have in looking at massive windmills that have been approved by the Biden Administration and are being built, in China of course, as part of an extraordinarily large wind farm," Trump said in a statement released on Tuesday night.

Trump's comments on the Vineyard Wind project are not the first he's made disparaging wind as a source of clean of energy, but they are some of his most expansive and direct focused on the Massachusetts project expected to deliver enough energy to power 400,000 homes. Supporters also say the project will create thousands of new jobs.

The project, however, still has opponents, including the commercial fishing industry and some environmentalists worried about how the farm will impact the migratory patterns of rights whales and other marine life.

"Wind is an incredibly expensive form of energy that kills birds, affects the sea, ruins the landscape, and creates disasters for navigation. Liberals love it, but they can't explain why. In any event, Martha's Vineyard, an absolutely wonderful place, will never be the same. Good Luck!" Trump said.