Vehicle crashes into building, bursts into flames in Devens, police say

A vehicle crashed into a building in Devens, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning and then burst into flames, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at about 5:50 a.m. on Patton Road, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver is believed to be inside the vehicle, police said. Their name wasn’t immediately released.

State police troopers, detectives, fire investigators and crime scene personnel responded to the incident, police said.

No further information was made available.