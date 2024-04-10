Vehicle crashes into building, bursts into flames in Devens, police say

The State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed the crash and said state police assigned to its office are assisting with the fire

NBC10 Boston

A vehicle crashed into a building in Devens, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning and then burst into flames, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at about 5:50 a.m. on Patton Road, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver is believed to be inside the vehicle, police said. Their name wasn’t immediately released.

State police troopers, detectives, fire investigators and crime scene personnel responded to the incident, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was made available.

More Massachusetts news

chelsea 3 hours ago

Chelsea mother charged in connection with death of 3-year-old son due in court

Salem Apr 9

Salem mayor calls bombing at Satanic Temple ‘utterly reprehensible'

Uxbridge 17 hours ago

Uxbridge student injured after laptop malfunctions during MCAS testing

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us