Vermont Rep. Welch Announces Run for US Senate

Vermont’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives has announced he is seeking election to the Senate in 2022.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, made it official Monday morning, writing “we are at a pivotal moment” in U.S. democracy.

The schedule for a series of campaign events will soon be made public, according to Welch’s kickoff statement.

“The result of this election will determine control of the Senate and with it, what we can accomplish for Vermont families,” Welch wrote in a statement. “If Vermonters elect me to the U.S. Senate, I will be ready to fight for progressive change on day one.”

Welch, 74, was first elected to represent Vermont in the U.S. House in 2006, and is currently serving his eighth term.

Welch pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and racial justice as key issues motivating him in the 2023 U.S. Senate race.

The position is opening because Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, ended months of speculation about his political future last week, when he announced he would not seek re-election — opting to retire at the end of his current term, after nearly a half century in office.

In his U.S. Senate campaign announcement, Welch said he is optimistic about Vermont’s future, writing, “I’ve seen Vermonters come together to solve problems. We focus on solutions, not who gets credit. That’s the Vermont way.”

Last week, after Sen. Leahy revealed he will retire in early 2023, the Vermont Republican Party said it aims to switch the Senate seat from blue to red.

“With a rare vacancy and the current 50-50 divide in the Senate, Vermont Republicans will enjoy an incredible opportunity to recruit the kind of high-caliber candidate to win this seat and make Vermont more competitive than ever before,” wrote Paul Dame, the chairman of the Vermont GOP, following Sen. Leahy’s decision.

Rep. Welch’s pursuit of a Senate seat leaves new questions about who will run for the U.S. House seat — which represents the whole state, due to Vermont’s small size and population.

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, D-Vermont, Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham County, and Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdsle, D-Chittenden County, have all indicated they are considering a run for Congress.