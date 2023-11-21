Vermont State Police seek suspect in series of residential burglaries

Vermont State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of residential burglaries in the town of Newfane.

State police said they received multiple reports Tuesday of residential burglaries in the area of WIldwood Acres and Grimes Hill Road in Newfane. All of the incidents are suspected to have taken place during the overnight hours of Monday into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

It appears the individual forced their way into the residences using a crowbar.

Newfane is a town of about 1,600 residents, located in the southern part of the state.

State police released three surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday.

Vermont State Police Source: Vermont State Police

Anyone with information about the incidents or who has residential surveillance footage from these areas are encouraged to contact Trooper Marie Beland at 802-722-4600 or marie.beland@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.