Videos shows chaotic scene during brawl at Block Island ferry

Video reveals the chaotic scene at the Block Island Ferry dock over the weekend, with a crowd of people throwing punches in a brawl.

Police arrested seven people, including a 16-year-old boy.

Narragansett police tried to break up the fighting at the Point Judith Terminal on Saturday night.

Those arrested face charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

It was a scary scene for onlookers and other people who take the ferry. Around 30 people were involved in the brawl.

We're told five adults were visiting from Brockton, Massachusetts, and the others involved were from Providence, Rhode Island.

It's a reminder of a fight that broke out on the ferry ride back from Block Island nearly two years ago, when police were forced to board the ferry, leaping between moving boats to control the crowd.

“It’s sad. Just too much going on in this world already and we don’t need fighting and feuding or what have you. You know?" one visitor told NBC10 Boston.

Two people were hurt in the fight, first responders say, and taken to the hospital. Their condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.