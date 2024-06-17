Block Island

Videos shows chaotic scene during brawl at Block Island ferry

Around 30 people were involved in the brawl and seven people face charges

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video reveals the chaotic scene at the Block Island Ferry dock over the weekend, with a crowd of people throwing punches in a brawl.

Police arrested seven people, including a 16-year-old boy.

Narragansett police tried to break up the fighting at the Point Judith Terminal on Saturday night.

Those arrested face charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It was a scary scene for onlookers and other people who take the ferry. Around 30 people were involved in the brawl.

We're told five adults were visiting from Brockton, Massachusetts, and the others involved were from Providence, Rhode Island.

It's a reminder of a fight that broke out on the ferry ride back from Block Island nearly two years ago, when police were forced to board the ferry, leaping between moving boats to control the crowd.

“It’s sad. Just too much going on in this world already and we don’t need fighting and feuding or what have you. You know?" one visitor told NBC10 Boston.

Two people were hurt in the fight, first responders say, and taken to the hospital. Their condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Jun 15

Rhode Island lawmakers approve $13.9 billion budget plan, slew of other bills​

Animals and Wildlife Jun 13

WATCH: Deer crashes through bus windshield in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Jun 9

Bill requiring safe storage of firearms set to become law in Rhode Island​

This article tagged under:

Block Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us