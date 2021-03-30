WATCH LIVE: RealiTea With Derek Z

Derek Zagami is hosting a new weekly talk show about what is buzzing in reality television, RealiTea With Derek Z, exclusively streaming on digital platforms powered by NECN.

The series has already featured stars such as Bethenny Frankel, Tamar Braxton, Melissa Gorga, Chrishell Stause, and many more.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Zagami is known for his energetic storytelling and has made international headlines for his interviews with celebrities. This show will feature trending topics, reality television experts and conversations with your favorite reality TV stars.

RealiTea With Derek Z will stream live every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. on Roku and AppleTV and will also be available on demand.