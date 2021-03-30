Local

reality tv

WATCH LIVE: RealiTea With Derek Z

The new weekly talk show will air live every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and will also be available on demand

By Staff Reports

Derek Zagami is hosting a new weekly talk show about what is buzzing in reality television, RealiTea With Derek Z, exclusively streaming on digital platforms powered by NECN.

The series has already featured stars such as Bethenny FrankelTamar BraxtonMelissa GorgaChrishell Stause, and many more.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Zagami is known for his energetic storytelling and has made international headlines for his interviews with celebrities. This show will feature trending topics, reality television experts and conversations with your favorite reality TV stars. 

Local

Boston police 26 mins ago

Former Boston Police Captain Arrested in Overtime Fraud Scheme

NBC10 in Your Town 1 hour ago

NBC10 in Your Town: Beautify Billerica

RealiTea With Derek Z will stream live every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. on Roku and AppleTV and will also be available on demand.

This article tagged under:

reality tvDerek Zagamiderek zRealiTea With Derek Z
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us