Wellesley armed robbery suspect due in court

A person accused of armed robbery inside of a Wellesley, Massachusetts, apartment is expected to be in court Monday.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday on Barton Road and set off a large police response that included a SWAT team, Wellesley police said.

A man called police saying his prescription medication were stolen while visiting one of the apartments at Barton Road Public Housing Complex, according to police.

He told police that when he confronted a group of people about his medications, one of them pulled a gun on him, told him he wouldn't be getting it back and ordered him to leave.

No one was hurt, but dozens of people were evacuated from their homes during the response on Barton Road Sunday.

Wellesley police responded immediately and tried to contact three people inside the home by phone but didn't get an answer. Officers began evacuating neighboring buildings as a precaution and called in the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team.

"If we did get into a bad situation with shots fired, we wanted to make sure everybody was going to be safe," said Police Chief Jack Pilecki.

Three people were taken into custody, Pilecki said. One suspect was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A second was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. The third was released. None of them have been publicly identified.

No one was hurt during the call and neighbors were allowed back into the apartments.