Wrong Person Detained During Training Exercise at Boston Hotel: What Went Awry?

New details are trickling out from federal authorities, after a person was detained during a federal training exercise at a Boston hotel late Tuesday when participants went to the wrong room, according to the FBI.

The person who was detained was an airline pilot staying at the hotel, sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators. They said the pilot was handcuffed and interrogated. The training exercise happened at the Revere Hotel, and was an effort by the Department of Defense. The FBI Boston Division was assisting.

Training Team Goes Into Wrong Room

A statement from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command to the Associated Press said that the training was meant to "enhance solders' skills to operate in realistic and unfamiliar environments," adding that the training team went into the wrong hotel room and detained someone who wasn't involved with the exercise.

During a law enforcement training exercise at a Boston hotel, federal agents went to the wrong room and interrogated the wrong person.

"The Boston Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed that this was indeed a training exercise," the statement by Lt. Col. Mike Burns to the AP said. "The safety of civilians in vicinity of our training is always our number one concern. We are reviewing this serious incident with our partners and no further details will be released at this time."

The Department of Defense, in a statement to NBC10 Boston, said it routinely conducts training exercises with law enforcement agencies, referring further information requests to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

'Safety Is Always a Priority of the FBI'

The FBI's statement on the incident, part of a Department of Defense training exercise, on Wednesday didn't provide information on who was detained beyond that it was not the person intended to be detained, or for how long. An FBI representative said no one was hurt and that Boston police were called to confirm it was a training exercise.

"Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously," the FBI statement said. "The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate."

A person was detained during a federal training exercise at a Boston hotel late Tuesday when participants went to the wrong room, the FBI said.

The sources said that two Delta pilots were staying in the room on the 15th floor of the Revere Hotel that agents went into after knocking, and that at least one was handcuffed in the bathroom.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the pilot who was detained; a representative for Delta said the airline was looking into reports of an incident that may have involved its personnel.