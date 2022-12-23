5 of the Craziest Things We Saw During Friday's Storm

Friday's storm caused massive amounts of damage across New England, knocking down trees and resulting in some serious coastal flooding.

In Maine, gusts approaching 70 mph were reported along the coast Friday morning. Atop New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, the tallest peak in the Northeast, the wind topped 150 mph.

In Boston, rain combined with a high tide, sent waves over the seawall at Long Wharf in Boston and flooded some downtown streets.

Social media was awash with images of flooding, impassable roadways and fallen tree limbs. But these are five of the craziest images we saw all day:

1. Sea foam covers an entire neighborhood!

Police in Wells, Maine, shared some of the most amazing images from Friday's storm, including this one of a home on Ocean Avenue awash in sea foam.

Ok Mother Nature, now you are just messing with us. That’s enough with the sea foam!



📍Ocean Ave pic.twitter.com/NcHtmMVGB3 — Wells Police (@WellsPolice) December 23, 2022

2. Kayaking on Morrissey Boulevard?

Owen Thomas told NBC10 Boston's John Moroney that he's always wanted to kayak on Morrissey Boulevard. Thanks to Friday's flooding, he was finally able to achieve his dream.

Owen Thomas says it’s been on his bucket list: kayaking on Morrissey Boulevard. Mission accomplished.#NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/VQLA2Gl19l — John Moroney NBC10 Boston (@JohnNBCBoston) December 23, 2022

3. East Boston... or Atlantis?

Parts of East Boston were completely submerged during high tide on Friday, as you can see in the photo below.

4. Firefighters battle wind-whipped blaze

Firefighters in Duxbury shared a video of a house fire they battled during the height of Friday's winds. The video showed the challenge of fighting a fire while winds were throwing the flames in multiple different directions. Somehow, firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to other nearby homes.

Duxbury firefighters made a tremendous stop during the height of the storm at this wind driven 3rd alarm. Firefighters battled strong winds and flooding at this structure on Pine Point Place. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other houses in close proximity. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/YyaA08ufKf — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 23, 2022

5. Portland Jetport loses power for a full hour

Maine's Portland Jetport lost power for a full hour on Friday, which left them unable to process flights in the terminal. It also gave us this eerie image of the airport in total darkness.