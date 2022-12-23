Second Storm Surge Expected Late Afternoon as Temps Drastically Drop

New England has faced hurricane-force wind speeds this morning gusting at 74 mph in southeastern New England. Thousands of residents lost power and heavy rain produced over 2 inches of accumulation in some spots. Numbers keep adding up as the rain keeps pushing north. Another round of strong wind, this time from the southwest, will gust over 60 mph in the southeast mid afternoon into the early evening. At that time, the cold front will rush in crashing temperatures down to the 30s enhancing the chance for a flash freeze in some untreated roads with leftover moisture. Additional power outages may be at risk at the same time that temperatures plummet down in the evening and overnight.

Reports of coastal flooding came in this morning in Buzzards Bay. Portland, Maine, estimating a historic high tide of 14 feet with the late morning high tide while splash over and minor coastal flooding remains a concern for the south and east facing beaches during this evening’s high tide.

With the passage of the cold front this evening, some rain will switch over to snow as it comes down through VT, NH & western Mass. The interesting thing is that while eastern MA will have a hard time getting any of those flurries… the coast will face ocean-effect snow showers that may bring up to 2 inches of snowfall amounts. In isolated areas, these snow totals may ad up to 4 inches along the coast of Connecticut extending Cape Cod and the islands.

The wind will begin to die down overnight but will continue to gust over 30 mph tomorrow, meaning that the wind chill will play a critical role tomorrow morning and afternoon. Highs are set to reach the 20s tomorrow but the wind will bring down the chills to feel-like temperatures below 0 in the morning hours and in the single digits through the afternoon! Layers, scarves, winter coats and gloves will be needed if planning to go outdoors this holiday weekend. Saturday will bring the coldest wind chills but Sunday keeps temperatures the upper 20s feeling in the teens through the sunny afternoon.

In the 10-day forecast we’ll keep the cold trend of below-average highs through mid-week until a warmer weather pattern returns on the second half of the work week. The following weekend keeps us with the potential of some unsettled & milder weather right on time for the New Year.