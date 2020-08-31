After Positive Cases, 23 Steamship Authority Employees Tested for COVID-19

Nearly two dozen Steamship Authority employees are being tested for COVID-19 after two workers tested positive for disease last week, the ferry operator said.

The Steamship Authority said 23 people were being administered tests by Cape Cod Healthcare after it learned of the two cases on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The cases have led to schedule changes as ships on which the employees worked were being cleaned.

The Authority said it had learned Saturday of its second case among employees in as many days. The employee involved worked on the M/V Woods Hole on Friday before 11:30 a.m. and the M/V on Saturday.

On Friday, the Steamship Authority confirmed another employee had tested positive for the disease, saying the person had been assigned to the M/V Woods Hole.

That employee was tested after possible exposure to COVID-19 after working a shift on the vessel that began at 12 p.m. on Aug. 25 and ended at 11:30 a.m. the following day.

More than 20 College of the Holy Cross students have tested positive for the virus after a party.

After learning about the positive result Friday, the Authority said it alerted other employees who may have been exposed so they could be tested.

Both vessels were cleaned by outside vendors in addition to regular cleanings Sunday, the company said.

The ferry operator did not release the names of the employees, citing company policy.

The Authority said an electrostatic sprayer with hospital-grade disinfectants was used to clean the ships.