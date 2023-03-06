B.Good in Burlington Has Apparently Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
It appears that yet another location of a local group of restaurants known in part for their healthy options has shut down.
According to a source (Aron Levy), b.good in Burlington is apparently no longer in business, with a check on the locations section of their website seeming to confirm that it has closed, as the Burlington Mall Road outlet no longer shows up. Last fall, a nearby location in Bedford also shut down, and over the past few years, outlets in Boston's South End, Hingham, and Wellesley have closed as well.
The address for the now-closed b.good in Burlington was 82 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, MA, 01803. The website for all locations can be found at https://bgood.com/
