B.Good in Burlington Has Apparently Closed

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/b.good

It appears that yet another location of a local group of restaurants known in part for their healthy options has shut down.

According to a source (Aron Levy), b.good in Burlington is apparently no longer in business, with a check on the locations section of their website seeming to confirm that it has closed, as the Burlington Mall Road outlet no longer shows up. Last fall, a nearby location in Bedford also shut down, and over the past few years, outlets in Boston's South End, Hingham, and Wellesley have closed as well.

The address for the now-closed b.good in Burlington was 82 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, MA, 01803. The website for all locations can be found at https://bgood.com/

