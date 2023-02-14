recipes

Beet Tahini Dressing Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup beet, roasted or boiled and peeled 

¼ tsp cumin

¼ tsp coriander

½ cup tahini

⅓ cup lemon juice

¼ cup water

1 clove garlic, minced.

½ tsp honey

Pinch of salt

PREPARATION:

Combine beet, cumin, coriander, tahini, half of the lemon juice, garlic, honey, and salt in a food processor and blend.  Taste. Add more lemon juice and salt to taste.  Thin the mixture with water to your liking.

Enjoy as a dip with Arayes or as a chopped salad dressing.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

Anna Rossi shares her delicious Lamb Arayes recipe perfect for any game day and beyond.

This article tagged under:

recipesanna rossiBeet Tahini Dressing
