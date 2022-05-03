Boston Latin Academy Evacuated After Bag of Bullets Found

The Boston Latin Academy in Boston was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bag of bullets was found, Boston police said.

Police confirmed the bag of ammunition was found, but no weapon. The initial call came in at 1:52 p.m.

This is the second time a bullet was found in a Boston Public Schools building this month. A .45 caliber bullet was found in a toilet at the Condon Community School in the city's Southie neighborhood on Friday morning.

