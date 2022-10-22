Clear and Sunny Skies in New England Before Showers on Sunday

Our last golden day is this afternoon, before a spell of wet weather overrides our work week. We’ll be watching several days with the chance of showers popping up daily across areas of New England.

A coastal low pushes in tomorrow, clipping over Cape and the Islands by late morning and spreading inland as the afternoon progresses. Our temperatures will also watch for a dip that will take us down to more seasonable highs.

The wind will pick up tomorrow afternoon too. We’ll see wind gusting around 25-30 mph in the south and southeast, churning up our seas. Warmer temperatures will take over the rest of the work week.

Normal highs in Boston by this time of the month should be around 60 degrees. Tomorrow we’ll see highs in the 50s to 60.

Our skies will be cloudy and rain will continue to march across the area through Monday afternoon and into Monday night. Tuesday brings somewhat drier conditions but we’ll be watching another low in the Atlantic again that could enhance rain chances one more time from Wednesday to Thursday.

In the 10-day forecast you’ll see temperatures remaining above average most of the time. The warmest stretch rolls in from Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures nearing 70 degrees again but more clouds around.

Our Halloween forecast is also peeking in the 10-day, plan ahead as some showers may be lingering around.