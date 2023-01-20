Dirty Chai Oats Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
1 ½ + Cups Milk
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
Pinch of salt
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
1 tsp Lebanese 7 Spice or “Baharat” (pumpkin pie spice is also nice and add a pinch of pepper)
1.5 oz espresso
1 TBS salted caramel
2 TBS your favorite granola
More Recipes
PREPARATION:
- Cook oatmeal in 1 ½ cups of scalding milk. Add a pinch of salt and spice mixture while the oats cook. Add more water if the additional cooking liquid is necessary.
- Serve cooked oats in a parfait dish or bowl and top with a drizzle of espresso and salted caramel.
- Additionally, a frothy spoonful of milk is also really nice and a pinch of granola for a little crunch.