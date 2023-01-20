Dirty Chai Oats Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ + Cups Milk

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

Pinch of salt

1 tsp Lebanese 7 Spice or “Baharat” (pumpkin pie spice is also nice and add a pinch of pepper)

1.5 oz espresso

1 TBS salted caramel

2 TBS your favorite granola

PREPARATION:

Cook oatmeal in 1 ½ cups of scalding milk. Add a pinch of salt and spice mixture while the oats cook. Add more water if the additional cooking liquid is necessary. Serve cooked oats in a parfait dish or bowl and top with a drizzle of espresso and salted caramel. Additionally, a frothy spoonful of milk is also really nice and a pinch of granola for a little crunch.

