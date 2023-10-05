Ex-Medfield official stole over $100K on the job, state prosecutors say

The former director of parks and recreation for Medfield has been indicted by a grand jury after investigators found he stole more than $100,000 from the town, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

Medfield local Kevin Ryder, 49, ran the town's Parks and Recreation Department for eight years, allegedly ripping off taxpayers and using the job to enrich himself through kickbacks. One of the more costly alleged schemes centers on the Hinkley Swim Pond, where investigators say, Ryder pocketed money from entrance fees and concessions.

NBC10 Boston Hinkley Swim Pond in Medfield, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors also say that during his tenure, from 2014-2022, Ryder bought items costing thousands of dollars for himself using the town's Amazon account and took kickbacks from a local gym where the parks department ran an exercise program. Ryder was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on charges of larceny, accepting illegal gratuities and using an official position to secure an unwarranted privilege.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ryder had an attorney and no one was at a home Thursday where he is believed to live. He's set to be ordered to appear in court at a later date.

Medfield contacted state prosecutors about discrepancies they discovered after Ryder didn't turn report or turn over cash collected by the department, the attorney general's office said. Town Administrator Kristine Trierweiler told NBC10 Boston that financial security protocols have been stepped up.

"The Town takes these charges very seriously and is committed to providing the integrity of operations that the residents of Medfield deserve," she said in a statement.