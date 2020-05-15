FIRST ALERT: Powerful Thunderstorms, Tornado Possible Friday

We have a First Alert for powerful thunderstorms Friday evening.

The region is divided on Friday afternoon. Across southern and western New England it feels like summertime, with high humidity and temperaturse close to 80 degrees.

At the same time, in northern New Hampshire and Maine, we have fog and low clouds with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

That’s a front -- with low pressure playing along, there's a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms later Friday afternoon and overnight.

The threat for thunderstorms scattered in southern New England exists between 3 and 7 p.m. But there is a more widespread squall line forming in northwestern Vermont and racing from northwest to southeast as the sun goes down, arriving at the South Coast after midnight.

In the meantime, there’s not much going on. The temperature is mostly in the 70s on average with variable wind. But when the storms do hit they can pack a punch, of course lightning and downpours, but also damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and an isolated tornado is possible.

Behind the rain we have a pretty nice weekend. Increasing sunshine for Saturday with a high temperature of 70 degrees away from the coast, closer to 60 degrees at the beach with a light on shore breeze.

It will be fair and dry Saturday night, with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

High pressure to our east and low pressure to our west will generate more of a significant wind from the east and southeast Sunday, with a little bit cooler weather and increasing clouds. But the day should be mostly dry with a high in the 60s, again cooler at the beach.

Rain develops Sunday night and could become heavy at times Monday. We have a First Alert for Monday due to the possibility of some localized flooding if the rain potential exceeds 2 inches.

We’re also watching for the possibility of an early-season tropical or subtropical storm named Arthur off the southeastern United States. That storm may try and move north and merge with the front stalled over New England, making for a very challenging forecast next week.

It now looks like that storm may try to drift back toward the south Tuesday and Wednesday with improving weather and a warming trend as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.