Janey to Mark First 100 Days as Boston Mayor

Kim Janey is scheduled to host an event Friday to mark her first 100 days as Boston's mayor.

She is slated to speak at 11:30 a.m. from the Museum of African American History on Beacon Hill.

Janey is expected to share progress on the city's reopening, recovery and renewal, and release the "Kim Janey Mayoral Transition Report," outlining recommendations in the areas of education, housing, planning and development, public health, safety, healing and justice, small business and economic development, transportation and climate justice and immigrant workers and their families.

The former City Council president took over as mayor in March when Marty Walsh resigned after being confirmed as President Joe Biden's labor secretary. She is the first woman and the first person of color to hold the city's top job.

She announced in April that she would seek a full term as mayor this fall.

The mayoral race in Boston is wide open, but Michelle Wu and Kim Janey are in front of the pack.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll released this week had Janey in second place among Boston's mayoral candidates, at 22%, just behind City Councilor Michelle Wu at 23%.

"I'm just grateful to have the support of Boston residents as I lead the city through multiple crises," Janey said from a Dorchester ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week.