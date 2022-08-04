Jo Koy Excited About New ‘Easter Sunday' Movie Featuring A Filipino Cast

Well known comedian and actor, Jo Koy, joined Colton Bradford ecstatic upon the release of his highly anticipated new movie, 'Easter Sunday.'

The 51-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, is a successful comic by any standard. He's also appeared in over 100 episodes of Chelsea Lately, and appears as a weekly guest on the podcast, 'The Adam Carolla Show.'

Koy stars in Easter Sunday, which revolves around a man returning home for Easter with his family as they laugh, love, drink, eat, riot, and bicker. It highlights a mainly Filipino cast, and, he says, is a moment “33 years in the making.”

The comedy that is based on Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy will hit the theaters this Friday, August 5th, alongside numerous other summer blockbusters.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!





Ryan Gosling will star in the live-action Barbie movie, opposite Margot Robbie.