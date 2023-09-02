These 35 stores will be open on Labor Day, from supermarkets to pharmacies and more

If you're planning an end-of-summer barbecue on Labor Day, and there's a chance you might need to make a trip to the store for last-minute items -- or perhaps you might go shopping because you have the day off work -- you might want to check store hours before heading out.
Some retailers will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule. From grocery stores to home improvement retailers and beyond, here's what will be open on Labor Day and which stores will be closed:
Open
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
- Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but you're encouraged to check Aldi's website for the specific hours at your local store.
- Barnes and Noble
- Best Buy
- Cermak Fresh Market
- CVS
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Jewel-Osco
- Kohl's
- Kroger
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Mariano's
- Marshalls
- Meijer
- Menards
- Michael's
- Petco
- Pete's Fresh Market
- Petsmart
- Ross
- Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.
- Sierra
- Staples
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe's
- Tony's Fresh Market
- Walgreen's
- Walmart
Closed
- Costco