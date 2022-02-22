Littleton Police Seek Public's Help Finding Stolen Puppies

Police are asking for the public's help in their search for two puppies that were stolen during an armed robbery last month in Littleton, Massachusetts.

The armed robbery occurred on Jan. 17 in a parking lot on Constitution Avenue, police said. The puppies and some personal belongings were stolen.

No further details on the robbery were released.

Littleton Police

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Lowell Sun, Ethan Berlin, 23, of Revere, was arrested last week and charged with armed robbery and larceny. Police said he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint in a parking lot at 1208 Constitution Avenue on Jan. 17.

The victim had reportedly agreed to meet another person to complete an online sale of the puppies.

"We would love to reunite these puppies with their rightful owner, and ask anyone who has seen them to reach out to us," Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the puppies is asked to call Littleton police at 978-540-2300.