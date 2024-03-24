Newton

Man dies in house fire in Newton

Firefighters were called to Walnut Street around 8:30 a.m. 

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead after a fire in Newton, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

The initial call from an off duty Boston firefighter who was driving down route 9. When authorities arrived a couple minutes later they saw heavy fire on the first floor. 

Authorities were told one person was potentially still inside and tried to save him, but unfortunately he did not survive.

Everyone else who lives in the home was able to exit on their own.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

