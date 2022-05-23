New England Resident Sickened by Jif Peanut Butter Salmonella Outbreak

A Massachusetts resident is among the 14 people who have been sickened by a multistate Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak.

Only two cases have been reported so far in the Northeast, including one in Massachusetts and one in New York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Cases have also been reported in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people is believed to be higher than the number reported because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.

The CDC said interviews with ill people and lab data suggest some Jif peanut butters may be contaminated with salmonella and making people sick. Four of five people interviewed reported eating different types of Jif peanut butter before getting sick.

What to know about the Jif recall

J. M. Smucker Co. has recalled several types of Jif creamy, crunchy, reduced-fat and natural peanut butter products sold in the U.S. and Canada due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recalled peanut butter products were produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky, and distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.

The recalled products have lot code numbers between 1274425–2140425 and includes the numbers "425" at the end of the first seven digits. Investigators are working to identify whether additional products are contaminated.

You can read the full recall notice here for packaging sizes, descriptions and product codes.

What to do

Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jif brand peanut butter. Throw it away. This product has a very long shelf life, so be sure to check any Jif peanut butter you have at home to make sure it has not been recalled.

Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from eating a recalled product.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?