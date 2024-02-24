One dead, three injured in Middleborough fire

A young girl is dead and three other people are injured after a fire in Middleborough, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Middleborough Fire say the structural fire took place at 27 Pearl Street at around 2 a.m.

Authorities arrived and found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the house and looked to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Once the fire was knocked down, a girl was found dead inside the home, authorities say.

A woman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious burn injuries while a man and another girl were transported to a local hospital with less serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.