Sponsored Content

Perfect Wine Pairings for Anna's Lavender Pistachio-Encrusted Rack of Lamb

Wine tips brought to you by the pros at Yankee Spirits

NBC Universal, Inc.

No menu is complete without the perfect wine pairing, so in this episode of The Chef's Pantry, Anna hooks up with the pros at Yankee Spirits for their advice on what goes great with some of her delectable dishes.

First up, Anna asks a specialist to find the perfect red for her lavender pistachio-encrusted rack of lamb with a cherry red wine reduction. Who says a great vino is just for sipping?

Then for you negroni fans, she creates the gin panna cotta with negroni granita for an out-of-this-world dessert.

Watch above to make these dishes alongside Anna Rossi!

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Chef's Pantry

Sponsored Content Feb 28

Serving Up the Flavors of the Mediterranean With Chef Ana Sortun of Oleana in Cambridge

Chefs Pantry Feb 17

Celebrity Chef Irene Li's Award-Winning Dumplings

This article tagged under:

Sponsored Contentanna rossiWine & Spirits
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us