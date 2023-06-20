There's nothing better than cold sips and sweet treats on a hot day. So, Anna teams up with Fabrizia Spirits to give you summer in a glass.

From their limoncello with lemons from Italy, a smooth pistachio liquor, to their new refreshing cans of spiked seltzer and margaritas, they add a "wow" factor to your bar cart, but Anna says they're not just for cocktails.

She makes two delicious desserts including, this delicious pistachio biscuit ice box cake recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pint of heavy whipping cream

2 TBS plus ¼ cup granulated sugar, divided

8 ounces of mascarpone cheese, room temperature

¾ cup pistachio liqueur

Zest from 1 orange

Marie’s Biscuits or graham crackers, about 2 dozen

½ cup roasted pistachios, chopped

Milk chocolate for shaving as garnish

PREPARATION: