Police are dealing with a person who has reportedly barricaded themselves inside a rental storage facility in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Quincy police said they have SWAT and crisis negotiation teams assisting the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section with the barricaded subject on Washington Street.

The person is reportedly in an interior room, and police said there is no threat to the public.

POLICE ACTIVITY: QPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team assisting the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) on Washington St for suspect who barricaded himself inside rental storage facility. Suspect is in an interior room and there is no threat to the public. — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) August 9, 2022

No further information was immediately available.