Police looking for two men that robbed convenience store in Rockland

Authorities are looking for two men suspected or robbing a convenience store in Rockland, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Rockland Police say the robbery took place at around 3:20 a.m. in the 7/11 convenience store on 92 Market Street.

One man, described as a 6' tall hispanic male wearing black sweatpants, blue sneakers, a black puffy jacket and black half face mask, pulled a firearm on the clerk, according to authorities.

Police say a second man, described as a 5'8 white male wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, black half face mask and white slides, pulled a knife.

The men took the clerk behind the counter and forced him to open the register, according to police.

Authorities say they took the contents of the register and 6 packs of cigarrettes before leaving on foot towards a getaway car on Highland street.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Rockland Police at 781-871-3890