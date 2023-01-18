recipes

Snow Day Granita Recipe

Original recipe by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

1 Cup freshly fallen snow or crushed ice

1.5 oz espresso

1 TBS coco powder (LA Burdick is especially nice

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

1 oz half and half or heavy cream, warm

1 TBS chocolate syrup, warmed

Orange Zest

More Recipes

recipes Jan 6

Calamari Bruschetta Recipe

recipes Jan 6

Sicilian Sausage Bread Recipe

PREPARATION:

  1. In a small cup with a whisk or hand mixer, emulsify espresso, cocoa powder and warm cream.
  2. Drizzly chocolate syrup down the inside walls of a serving cup, then pack with snow.  
  3. Carefully pour the espresso mixture over the top of the snow and garnish with orange zest.
  4. Enjoy with a small teaspoon.  For a boozy kick add a splash of Bailey's or Chocolate Liqueur.

This article tagged under:

recipesanna rossicocktails
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us