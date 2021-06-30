US Attorney to Announce North Shore Fentanyl Bust

Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell is expected to announce arrests in connection with a "prolific" drug trafficking organization on the North Shore.

Mendell is expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Medell's office, the organization allegedly supplied counterfeit prescription pills that actually contained fentanyl to suppliers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.