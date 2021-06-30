US Attorney to Announce North Shore Fentanyl Bust

Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell is expected to announce arrests in connection with a "prolific" drug trafficking organization on the North Shore.
Mendell is expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
According to Medell's office, the organization allegedly supplied counterfeit prescription pills that actually contained fentanyl to suppliers.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.