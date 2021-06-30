drugs

US Attorney to Announce North Shore Fentanyl Bust

Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell is expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell is expected to announce arrests in connection with a "prolific" drug trafficking organization on the North Shore.

Mendell is expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Medell's office, the organization allegedly supplied counterfeit prescription pills that actually contained fentanyl to suppliers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Local news

Massachusetts 47 mins ago

Six Flags New England Closed Wednesday Due to Storm Damage

Danvers 12 hours ago

Danvers Man Accused of Shooting and Killing His Dog

This article tagged under:

drugsfentanylNorth ShoreNathaniel Mendellnorth shore drug bust
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us