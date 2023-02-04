new england weather

What the Devil? Extreme Temperatures Cause Wild Weather in New England

Here are some of the wildest things we saw in New England during this arctic blast.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Mark Garfinkel

New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions.

  1. Steam Devil

The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington photographed an impressive steam devil on Lake Champlain.

2. Frozen River

The USCG posted that ice was reported in the Weymouth Fore River early Saturday morning.

3. Sea Smoke

The weather produced plenty of sea smoke in Massachusetts. You can see the gallery here:

Extreme Cold Causes Sea Smoke in New England

4. Mt. Washington breaks wind chill record

By Saturday at 7 a.m., temperatures on the Mt. Washington Observatory had dipped as far down as -45 degrees, two degrees shy of the lowest ever, with a wind chill that made it feel like -109, a new wind chill record for the United States.

5. Route 1 whiteout in Maine

Maine State Police reported whiteout conditions and heavy drifting from Caribou to Van Buren on Route 1, closing the roadway until further notice.

