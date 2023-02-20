Mild Monday Gives Way to Wintry Mix Overnight, Rainy Start to Tuesday

Look for cloudy skies overnight, and the chance for some wet snow to develop in southern New England; little if any accumulation expected. Tuesday features some light rain or snow mainly in the afternoon and evening; very light accumulations are possible in the mountains.

Remember to take it slow on the roads tomorrow morning since a wintry mix is possible. #BeSafe #BePrepared https://t.co/nyE2Bzavez — Rhode Island EMA (@RhodeIslandEMA) February 20, 2023

After a break Wednesday, the next disturbance will prompt storm development through the Great Lakes Wednesday and into New England on Thursday, likely to push a Wednesday night burst of snow from southwest to northeast across New England with a broad coating to 4” of snow in southern New England, south coast to southern New Hampshire, respectively, and amounts of 6” to 12” in ski country.

❄️WET SNOW TUESDAY AM. With temperatures above freezing, little or no accumulation expected. 🗺️mainly for Barnstable, Bristol, and Plymouth Counties. Larger Icing event possible Thursday 🧊. @NBC10Boston @NECN #bostonweather pic.twitter.com/muRJATzK3K — Justin Godynick NBC (@JGodynick) February 20, 2023

The lower amounts in southern New England are expected because of warmth coming quickly on the heels of the snow – likely sufficient to change snow to a wintry mix, then rain, in southern New England Thursday after a slowed morning commute for which our weather team continues a First Alert.

The passage of this storm opens the door to colder air with a strong dome of high pressure building across the Northeast and chilly air with subfreezing high temperatures Saturday.

Some snow may fall Saturday night into Sunday as warmth races back in on the heels of this cold air, but it remains to be seen how organized that snow will be. It does appear as though an active pattern of frequent disturbances – and corresponding elevated chances for snow and rain – will continue through at least the first week of March if not the first half of the month.