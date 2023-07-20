Curry reflects on ‘great environment' in Boston for '22 Finals

Stephen Curry is no stranger to the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors star has made six Finals appearances in his illustrious career and brought home the Larry O'Brien Trophy after four of them.

His most recent championship is one Boston Celtics fans would like erased from their memories. Curry earned 2022 Finals MVP honors after leading the Warriors to victory over the C's in six games. The nine-time All-Star averaged a whopping 31.2 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from 3-point range.

Obviously, Curry earning his first Finals MVP award makes that series a special one in his mind, but his stellar performance isn't the only thing that made it stand out above his other championships. In a conversation with NBC10's Kwani Lunis, Curry raved about playing on the big stage at TD Garden in Boston.

"It was, for me, an acknowledgment of how great the environment was, how great the energy around that series was," Curry told Lunis while promoting his new film, "Underrated."

"It brought the best out of all of us. I know one team had to win, and thankfully it was us, but I'll remember that series for a long time."

The Warriors won two of the three games in Boston -- including the series clincher -- despite a raucous TD Garden crowd. While Curry's teammates Draymond Green and Klay Thompson took issue with some of the fans' antics, it seems the two-time NBA MVP embraced the unique atmosphere.

Perhaps that won't be the last time Curry experiences an NBA Finals series in Boston. The Warriors enter the 2023-24 campaign with the fourth-best odds to win the Western Conference, while the Celtics are the odds-on favorites to come out of the East.