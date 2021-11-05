Mulled Cider Duffin Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
Batter
1 ¼ cup apple cider (reduced to ½ cup)
½ orange, ¼” slices
1 cinnamon stick
5 cloves
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
¾ tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon, ground
¼ tsp clove, ground
¼ tsp salt
1 large egg, room temperature & whisked
2 TBS unsalted butter, melted
½ cup dark brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup buttermilk
1 tsp vanilla extract
Topping
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp ground cinnamon
½ cup unsalted butter, melted
PREPARATION:
- Combine the apple cider, orange slices, cinnamon stick, and cloves in a small pot and simmer on medium-low heat for about 20 minutes or until the cider has reduced down to ½ cup. The consistency should be syrupy and packed with fall flavor. Set aside and allow to cool to room temperature.
- Grease a mini-muffin tray and preheat your oven to 350*.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together egg, melted butter, dark brown sugar, and granulated sugar. Whisk in buttermilk, reduced apple cider, and vanilla.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring gently and being mindful to not over mix. A few clumps left in the batter are forgiven!
- Pour batter into the prepared mini-muffin molds, filling ⅔ full.
- Bake for 9-12 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when tested.
- Meanwhile, prepare the cinnamon-sugar topping. Melt butter and place in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon.
- Baste duffin holes with melted butter. Then toss in the cinnamon-sugar mixture.
- Allow duffin holes to sit on a cooling rack until ready to serve.