Mulled Cider Duffin Recipe

Original Recipe by Anna Rossi @annarossiofficial 

INGREDIENTS:

Batter

1 ¼ cup apple cider (reduced to ½ cup)

½ orange, ¼” slices

1 cinnamon stick

5 cloves

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

¾ tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon, ground

¼ tsp clove, ground

¼ tsp salt

1 large egg, room temperature & whisked

2 TBS unsalted butter, melted

½ cup dark brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Topping

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

PREPARATION:

  1. Combine the apple cider, orange slices, cinnamon stick, and cloves in a small pot and simmer on medium-low heat for about 20 minutes or until the cider has reduced down to ½ cup. The consistency should be syrupy and packed with fall flavor. Set aside and allow to cool to room temperature.
  2. Grease a mini-muffin tray and preheat your oven to 350*.
  3. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt.
  4. In a medium bowl, whisk together egg, melted butter, dark brown sugar, and granulated sugar. Whisk in buttermilk, reduced apple cider, and vanilla.
  5. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring gently and being mindful to not over mix. A few clumps left in the batter are forgiven!
  6. Pour batter into the prepared mini-muffin molds, filling ⅔ full.
  7. Bake for 9-12 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when tested.
  8. Meanwhile, prepare the cinnamon-sugar topping. Melt butter and place in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. 
  9. Baste duffin holes with melted butter. Then toss in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. 
  10. Allow duffin holes to sit on a cooling rack until ready to serve.

