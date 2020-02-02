the hub today

Super Bowl Snack M.V.P.

Anna Rossi whips up a Super Bowl Sunday fan favorite - Buffalo Chicken Dip - with Grill 23 Executive Chef Peter Agostinelli.

Game Day Buffalo Chicken Dip 

By: Grill 23 Executive Chef Peter Agostinelli 

Ingredients:

  • 1 each Whole Chicken 
  • 1 pound Cream Cheese 
  • 1 Cup Buffalo Sauce 
  • 1 Cup Blue Cheese Dressing 
  • 1 1/4 Cup Blue Cheese Crumbles 
  • 1 1/4 Cup Shredded Cheddar 
  • 1 Cup Chopped Celery
  • 1/2 Cup Chopped Bacon 
  • 1/4 Cup Chopped Green Onions

Process:

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper and roast in 350 degree oven until chicken is cooked through. (Short cut: your favorite rotisserie)
  • Pick off all the meat from chicken & rough chop it
  • In a large bowl, combine picked chicken meat with cream cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue 1 cup blue cheese crumbles, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, celery, bacon and mix together
  • Place mixture into shallow casserole dish and top with remaining cheddar and remaining blue cheese. 
  • Bake at 350 degree oven until the dip is hot in the middle and cheese on top is golden brown

Serve:

  • For dipping garnish with carrots & celery, tortilla or pita chips

