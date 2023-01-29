Above Average Temperatures Continue on Sunday

The trend of above average temperatures in New England continues on Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 40’s with some showers breaking out by mid-evening for the Cape and Islands.

Sunday Night is mostly cloudy and mild. A passing sprinkle possible early. Lows in the upper 30’s.

Monday is mostly cloudy, with light rain, or some mixed rain and snow possible by late afternoon. Highs start in the 40’s. but drop back to the middle 30’s by nightfall. Tuesday is mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, and cold. Highs in the upper 20’s. For Thursday, skies are partly cloudy, highs in the middle 30’s. Arctic Cold arrives for Friday and Saturday. Passing flurries are possible both days, and the coldest temperatures this Winter likely. Highs around 20, with lows close to 0 or the single digits.