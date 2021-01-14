Cloudy, Chance of Rain, Snow Showers Thursday

The first 13 days of January have officially featured above-average temperatures, marking the 24th day of above-average temperatures.

It’s also been more than a week since we’ve seen anything more than a trace of precipitation. This quiet weather will continue for a while longer.

Our next chance of rain comes Friday and continues into the weekend. The latest guidance points at a heavy batch of rain. Temperatures for the remainder of the week look to stay at or just above average.

There still appears to be a pattern change heading into the end of the 10-day. By no means will it be frigid air, but significantly cool air will be moving in and we may see some snow to go along with it.