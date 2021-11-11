Cool Start, Gradual Clearing on Veterans Day

We begin this Veterans Day with areas of frost inland and northwest, along with mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds breakup enough this afternoon to allow highs to reach the low to mid 50s, where we should be for highs this time of the year; Boston’s average high is 53 degrees for this date.

Tonight our clouds increase as a warm front approaches from the Midwest; this means our lows stay milder and in the 40s overnight.

Friday is a First Alert day for wind and rain as an area of low pressure tracks through the northeast. This is a secondary low, off the parent low across the Great Lakes. As the northern U.S. gets a mix and snow, we stand to get the rain and wind. Showers pick up by mid morning as a warm front heads through. Temps rise to the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon. The southeast winds gust between 30 and 40 mph inland, and 40-50 mph across the coast and Cape and Islands by afternoon to sunset.

The wind subsides during the evening as the cold front heads offshore. This is a pretty progressive storm system so even though forecast models have over 2 inches of rain possible, we may get around 1 inch of rainfall so we don’t anticipate any flood issues.

The storm heads out for the weekend, except we get a secondary cold front that will give us another round of showers late Saturday. A wintry mix is likely in the mountains Saturday, with snow Sunday into Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s Saturday, and around 50 degrees Sunday.

Next week our temps remain below average with highs in the 40s. With such cold air in place, higher elevations could see a wintry mix Monday as a system heads in. Expecting rain in Boston and southeast -- but perhaps a few snowflakes mixing in.