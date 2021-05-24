Cooler Temps Monday, But New England Could Hit 90 Again This Week

Yesterday marked the first 90° since Aug. 12. It was toasty with some humidity to go alongside the heat. Showers and thunderstorms dropped the temperatures and humidity by dinnertime.

Today will be much cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be sunny and we won’t see much rain. Our weather will stay fairly dry through the week.

After making up for a bit of our deficit, May has been dry, and Boston is more than a half inch below average for the month. We will turn up the heat again by Wednesday with many locations hitting 90° once again.

Some rain will be possible over the holiday weekend. At this point, the midpoint of the holiday weekend looks to be the nicest. Temperatures will rebound to 80 by the end of the 10 day.