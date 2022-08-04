Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Vt. Amid Heat

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Vermont.

Click here to see any active severe weather alerts.

Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across most of New England.

DON'T CALL IT A DELTA PLANE, BUT IT KEEPS CLIMBING.



Thermometer at Boston-Logan now at 97°. Officially breaking the old record of 96° set in 1928.@NBC10Boston/@NECN https://t.co/gtvlgj3VdB — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) August 4, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The advisories range from southwestern Connecticut to Penobscot County, Maine, and the humidity brings a suffocating feel to the air as it increases even more Friday, bringing heat indices up to the three digits once again.

Take breaks and stay under the shade if you must be outdoors, but staying indoors is encouraged. Air quality is another factor to consider for sensitive groups, as unhealthy air quality takes over much of the region through Friday afternoon.

We'll remain on First Alert through Monday. Whether it's the heat or the storms, our region will undergo impactful weather in the next few days.

With a cold front pushing in Friday, we'll see the chance for more sustained rainfall reaching west to east across our mountains and up to the coast. These storms may be slow-moving, but they could bring the chance for heavy rain. Some localized areas may see the possibility of ponding or flash flooding as they push through due to the torrential rainfall in a short amount of time. Thunder, localized wind gusts and heavy rain remain to be the highest threats for now.

Our weekend is setting up for a hot and humid stretch. Highs will remain near or over 90 degrees, and the chance for storms will pop up through the afternoon across central and northern New England.

Storms seem to increase their coverage on Monday, for which we'll keep First Alert up. Temperatures start to drop to the lower 80s Wednesday on to the end of the work week.