FIRST ALERT: Heaviest Snow Still to Come, Leaving Icy Mess for Next Commutes

After the steady snow today -- which should leave three to six inches across New England, except for the far south and far north -- we're left with slick and snow-covered roads across much of New England.

After increasing up until dinner time, the snow will taper off this evening from west to east, with the last few flakes flying across Cape Cod early tonight after mixing with some rain there.

Snow map for today. General 3-6" across New England, less due to mixing at the coast. 2-7pm heaviest snow with up to 1"/hr snow rate & fluffy consistency. Slick & snow covered roads through dinnertime. I'll have updates on NECN all afternoon! @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/jstEUJfxeY — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) February 9, 2021

Our lows tonight drop to the single digits and teens in the north, 20s south. This means if you don't clear the snow from your driveway or sidewalk, they're going to stay icy for a while.

There will be some melting snow tomorrow as highs will be near freezing south, still in the 20s north but some sunshine during the afternoon will help get rid of some snow on the pavement. Anything that remains will refreeze at night as temps fall to the teens and 20s again.

The cold is here to stay with more highs in the 20s through this week.

Some Massachusetts residents remain positive and look forward to the snow to come.

Our next storm system, Thursday into Friday, looks like a miss for the most part as it tracks too far south. A few flurries may skirt along the south coast late Thursday into Friday morning, otherwise the skies will be partly sunny. Another wave moves through northern Maine on Friday, bringing some snow showers there.

This weekend is split again with Saturday bringing dry weather, some sun and temperatures in the 20s. Sunday we have a storm system heading for us.

The storm's track is still wobbly on each model run, but, as of the latest, there could be two areas of low pressure: one that tracks northwest of New England, and another, almost coastal low that may track across southern New England.

If this is the case, then southeastern New England will see rain and northwestern areas will see several inches of snow. Stay tuned as this could change many times between now and then.

After that and into next week, we stay pretty quiet with temperatures still in the 20s and below normal.